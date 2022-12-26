This Epic New York Ice Festival is a Must Visit

The cold weather is here to stay in New York and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending an exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.

There is an epic ice festival coming to upstate New York in the Adirondacks that you are definitely going to want to check out.

Photo by Carly Springer/Unsplash

Located in the northern boundaries of New York state is the village of Saranac Lake, a picturesque town that is host to an incredible winter festival each year known as the Winter Carnival–a tradition since 1897.

Photo by Kaila Maus/Unsplash

The festival is the longest-running event of its kind and has grown into a 10-day celebration that includes sports, performances, two parades, and three sets of dazzling firework displays

The crown jewel of the festival would have to be the sprawling ice palace that's constructed between the shore of Lake Flower and Saranac Lake's River Street each year.

Photo by Allie Shemeth/Unsplash

This one-of-a-kind masterpiece features a different theme each year. In years past we've seen a 1980s theme, an aliens theme, and even an Adirondack wildlife theme.

This year the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will run from Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 12th. That will give you 10 days to see this year's amazing ice palace for yourself.

Photo by Esther Abraham/Unsplash

To learn more about the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival and see a list of events, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 22 River St, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.