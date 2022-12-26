This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to Survey

Weekends are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a delicious breakfast is always a great way to spend the weekend.

Photo by Black Bass/Unsplash

Open Table has recently released a list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America and Black Bass Hotel in Pennsylvania has come in at the number 14 spot. Keep reading to learn more.

Black Bass is a historic restaurant that can be found along the scenic Delaware River in the village of Lumberville in Bucks County.

Built in 1745, Black Bass is one of the oldest inns in the country and its exterior and interior charm will certainly take you back in time.

Photo by Doug Irwin/Unplash

The dining rooms here are cozy, quaint, and provide for some pretty magical views.

The hotel serves both lunch and dinner daily but the highlight here is definitely their brunch which is offered every Sunday.

The brunch menu features an incredible selection of scrumptious dishes that include steak and eggs, a grilled cheeseburger, challah french toast, salmon and lox bagels, and a shrimp and grits plate topped with sautéed spicy shrimp and cheddar cheese served in a roasted tomato cream sauce with seasonal vegetables.

Photo by Black Bass/Unsplash

Be sure to save some room for dessert because Black Bass offers everything from home-baked treats to decadent cheesecakes and hazelnut tortes.

Photo by Gabe H./Unsplash

The offerings here are seasonal so taking a peek at the current menu listed on their site is recommended before making visiting.

To learn more about The Black Bass Hotel and make reservations, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 3774 River Rd, Lumberville, PA 18933, USA