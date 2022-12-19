This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.

Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that's precisely what the editors over at Food & Wine have done.

Photo by Liang Haung/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best pizza in every state and Darnestown's Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana has come out on top.

Located in Montgomery County, Inferno Pizzeria turns out Neapolitan-style pizzas and wood-roasted entrees in a cozy modern restaurant inside the Quince Orchard Marketplace.

Inferno is led by chef-owner Tony Conte, a former executive chef at Washington's accredited multi-starred Oval Room, and former executive sous chef at the acclaimed Jean Georges in New York.

Photo by John Turansky/Unsplash

Conte's family emigrated from a small town outside of Naples and his recipes and old-school cooking methods are about as authentic as it gets. Each pie is cooked in a custom-tiled wood-burning stove and topped using only the freshest ingredients.

As the article points out, Inferno Pizzeria is known for one pie in particular, the Margherita Pizza which was voted the best in the DMV area.

Photo by Kaila Urbina/Unsplash

This simple pie consists of Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, a hint of parmesan, garlic, and fresh basil.

To learn more about Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 12207 Darnestown Rd, Darnestown, MD 20878.