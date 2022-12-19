This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Texas

Texas is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape.

Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Photo by Carol Smith/Unsplash

The abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital is located about 80 miles southeast of San Antonio. The hospital has been abandoned since 1992 and over the last few decades, its become known as one of the most haunted places in the world. Keep reading to learn more.

Yorktown Memorial Hospital was built in 1951 and run by the Felician Sisters of the Roman Catholic Church. It operated as a hospital until 1986. It later became a drug rehabilitation center.

Photo by James Ricardo/Unsplash

From its eerie chapel to long narrow corridors and green-painted walls, it seems as if every inch of the hospital is brimming with creepiness.

As seen on the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures, the hospital currently offers both daytime and overnight tours to the public who are brave enough to step inside.

Photo by Cam Stevens/Unsplash

Very little has been removed from the building. You'll find fully furnished patient rooms complete with the actual beds they slept in, paintings, books, and creeky old rocking chairs.

Perhaps the creepiest aspect of all, nearly 2,000 patients died here. It is because of this the hospital is now considered a hub for paranormal activity.

To learn more about Yorktown Memorial Hospital, be sure to check out their official site here where you can book a tour year-round.