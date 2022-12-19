This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of Massachusetts

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods.

Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in western Mass.

Photo by Vanessa VanZandt/Unsplash

Janik's Pierogi Cafe is located in Westfield, a small city in Hampden County.

This traditional Polish cafe is known for its unconventional way of cooking using old-school techniques with no machinery. Everything here is made from scratch in-house.

This cozy restaurant features an eastern European themed ambiance and offers a wide variety of different pierogi options from classics like potato and cheese, onion, and sauerkraut to more innovative flavors like spinach and feta, bacon, and blueberry stuffed pierogis.

Photo by Elizabeth George/Unsplash

Janik's Pierogi Cafe is also known to offer plenty of other Polish classics including borsch, golabki, giant 12 inch kielbasa dogs, and even a delicious smoothie bar.

Photo by Janik's/Unsplash

If you're looking to warm up their pierogies in your own kitchen, Janik's offers a convenient pack of a dozen frozen pierogies that you can take home with you.

Janik's Pierogi Cafe is open every day of the week except Sunday from 10:30 am until 5:30 pm. On Saturdays, the cafe closes an hour early at 4:30 pm.

To learn more about Janik's and to see a full menu, be sure to check out their official Facebook page located here or their official site here.

Address: 38 Main St, Westfield, MA 01085.