Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in Ohio

With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better time to visit the largest Christmas museum in the country located just outside of Cleveland. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Adam Banks/Unsplash

Quiet and charming, the Historic city of Medina is a great place to visit any time of the year but this area truly comes alive during the holidays. If you're looking for the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit look no further than the magical destination known as Castle Noel.

Castle Noel is known as America's largest year-round Christmas museum.

Photo by Eric William/Unsplash

This incredible attraction spans 40,000 square feet and features dozens of incredible exhibits that include a Santa Klaus Mountain Slide, the world’s largest privately-owned collection of Hollywood Christmas movie props, and dozens of intricately decorated rooms.

Photo by Amanda Orwell/Unsplash

Each tour takes between 15 and 17 people through the museum at a time, so you'll have this massive museum largely to yourself. Tours take about two hours to complete so slip on a pair of comfy shoes and get ready to walk.

This one-of-a-kind attraction will seriously take you back to your childhood as you marvel over all of the nostalgia inducing displays that include an incredible Toyland that features popular toys from the 1950s through the 1990s.

Photo by Maggie Simpson/Unsplash

Tickets to Castle Noel cost $27.50 on weekdays and $29.50 on weekends. Tickets for children ages 12 an under cost $22.50. Reservations must be made online in advance. To learn more and book your visit, be sure to check their official site out here.

Address: 260 S Court St, Medina, OH 44256.