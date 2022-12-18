This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas

Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Today, they are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from cookies to cakes.

Texas is brimming with amazing bakeries but none are quite as bucket-list worthy as the one that made it onto Mashable's list of best bakeries in the country.

Photo by Thomas Brown/Unsplash

Mi Tierra Café y Panadería is so much more than just your average bakery. Located in San Antonio, this 24-hour restaurant also offers classic fare, margaritas, and mariachis in festive digs.

The cafe got its start back in 1941 and is one of the most celebrated restaurants in the state.

Photo by Ariel Amos/Unsplash

The bakery here was added in 1955 and can be found in the front where you'll be able to feast your eyes on rows of freshly baked pastries, cookies, empanadas, and Mexican candies.

Photo by Jacob Reily/Unsplash

The bakery is most loved for its dulce staples like the pecan praline, described as a praline to put all others to shame. This delicious treat is baked with over a 1/2 cup of plump pecan halves making them a rich, crunchy, candy-coated dream.

Photo by Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery/Unsplash

In addition to dulces, Mi Tierra also serves up a wide array of pastries that include chocolate donuts, cherry-topped eclairs, churros, muffins, scones, and campechanas–flaky, glazed turnovers with a variety of fillings from apple to vanilla crème.

This must-visit bakery is open every day of the week. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 218 Produce Row, San Antonio, TX 78207.