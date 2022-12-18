This Middle of Nowhere New York Deli is Known for One Sandwich in Particular and You Need to Try it

While NYC might get all the praise for its delis, if you're a resident of New York state you know that some of the best sandwiches can be found in areas less frequented by tourists and that doesn't make them any less amazing.

Photo by Lupo's/Pexels

Lupo's S&S Char-Pit is a Binghamton landmark that's been serving some of the best sandwiches in the state since 1951.

This old-fashioned deli is known for its grilled meat sandwiches and there's one, in particular, that's made them a beloved favorite for several decades.

If you're from central New York you probably already know what a spiedie sub is.

The spiedie is a sandwich served on a sub roll that's stuffed with meat cut into cubes that are marinated overnight or longer and then grilled on a spit over a charcoal pit.

The original spiedies brought over by Italian immigrants in the 1920s were originally sold using spring lamb, but today, any meat is acceptable.

The choice of meats and the ingredients used in the marinades are what set each restaurant's spiedies apart but many people in Broome County claim Lupo's is the best.

Photo by Lupo's/Unsplash

Lupo's is also a big participant in Spiediefest, an event that began in 1983 that attracts more than 100,000 people each year summer.

The deli hosts a spiedie-eating contest every year and if you win, you get a trophy from Lupo's.

While Spiediefest only occurs one weekend of the year, Lupo's S&S Char-Pit is open year-round, every day of the week. To learn more about Lupo's and its menu, be sure to visit its official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 6 W State St, Binghamton, NY 13901.