This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades.

During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

You can find a diner in just about every corner of Connecticut. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in CT that is a winning favorite.

Laurel Diner in Southbury has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

Tiny and unassuming, the Laurel Diner is a lot less flashy than the traditional 1950s diners we've come to know and recognize. Instead, this laid-back eatery is somewhat of a hidden gem that depends solely on its incredible food to do all the talking.

Laurel opened back in 1949 and not much has changed here since. A step inside is sure to take you back in time. The restaurant's interior features nothing more than an old-fashioned lunch counter with metal stools.

This beloved diner is known locally as having some of the absolute best corned beef hash breakfasts. Visitors pack this restaurant every weekend to revel in this homemade delicacy.

Other favorites include their cannoli pancakes, cinnamon raisin bread french toast, and delicious breakfast specials like the Kiki–a dish that contains layers of hashbrowns covered in bacon, sausage, or homemade hash, two eggs, melted cheddar, a dollop of sour cream, and scallions served with toast or a bagel.

If you're a comfort food lover who enjoys an amazing breakfast, you simply have to visit this diner. in New Haven County. Laurel is open every day of the week except Monday from 6 am until 2:30 pm and closes at 2 pm on weekends. To learn more about their menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 544 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488



