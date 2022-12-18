This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State

California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options.

Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Photo by John Summers/Unsplash

Russian River Pub is one of those places. This remote restaurant is located in the quiet town of Forestville in Sonoma County.

Photo by Jess Ferdinand/Unsplash

While Russian River Pub is easy to miss at first, this hidden gem is anything but ordinary. Inside you'll find a nostalgic cabin atmosphere complete with some of the most incredible food the state has to offer.

Their menu features pub favorites like jalapeno poppers, crabcakes, mozzarella sticks, and giant onion rings.

Photo by Ken Hart/Unsplash

While these apps sound delicious, the real star of the show here is their hearty entrees that have even been featured on the Food Network's show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Their must-try item is the Killer Angus Prime Rib Steak Sandwich. Served on a French roll, this massive sandwich contains an 8-ounce steak, melted jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions.

Photo by Jose Perlata/Unsplash

If steak isn't your thing, you also can't go wrong with their famous chicken wings or charbroiled burgers served on a delicious brioche bun.

Photo by Kat Delancey/Unsplash

If you're looking for a tried and true restaurant known for its amazing food, you're definitely going to want to add the Russian River Pub to your list. The restaurant is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 11829 River Rd, Forestville, CA 95436.