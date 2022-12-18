This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter

Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable.

Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Jess Bristowe/Unsplash

Dunlap Hollow is a modern hospitality company based within the gorgeous Hocking Hills region of Ohio. They own the infamous A-Frame cabins–a set of modern "A" shaped cabins that feature floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, patios, and can sleep up to 10 people comfortably.

The cabin rental company has recently debuted an exciting new property–The Cave.

This luxurious cabin is built into a natural recess cave on the Dunlap Hollow property making it one-of-a-kind and truly bucket-list worthy.

Perfect for outdoor lovers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, this 1500 square foot cave sleeps 6 people comfortably and features two bedrooms, a full-service kitchen, a large outdoor patio, a pool table, stunning kitchen and living room space, and even private hiking trails.

You will be blown away by the details of this cabin. The walls here are actually made up of real, incredible rock formations and they're accented by some pretty comfy amenities like a clawfoot bathtub, soft chandelier lights, and an outdoor hot tub.

If you're looking to spend a night here you're going to need to shell out 600 bucks a night. Split between 6 people, that's only $100 a person–not too bad.

To learn more about The Cave and all available dates, be sure to visit Dunlap Hollow's official site here.

Address: 24190 Dunlap Rd, Rockbridge, OH 43149.