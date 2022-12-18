This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North Carolina

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina.

Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Photo by Bella W./Unsplash

Jay's Chicken Shack is one of those places. Centrally located between Raleigh and Greensboro in the town of Hillsborough, Jay's in Opened in 2014.

This tiny restaurant's exterior boasts outdoor seating and vintage signage, on the inside you'll notice a no-frills service counter run by a few hard-working cooks.

Photo by Hannah Berner/Unsplash

The restaurant is known locally for its insanely delicious down home cuisine that includes their infamous fried chicken. Coated in Jay's secret breading and spice and pressure-cooked with an immaculate crispy crust, you simply can't find chicken like this at food chain restaurants.

Other mouth-watering items here include their biscuits, mac and cheese, and bbq wings.

In addition to this, Jay's Chicken Shack also offers a wide variety of breakfast food, burgers, sandwiches, and an array of sides like fried okra, hushpuppies, fresh cut fries and double battered fries.

Photo by Jay Shoeher/Unsplash

If you're looking for an authentic, one-of-a-kind food establishment that is a beloved community favorite, be sure to try Jay's Chicken Shack. They are open every day of the week except Sunday and Monday from 8:30 am until 7 pm. To learn more about Jay's and explore their menu, be sure to check out their official site here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: 646 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC 27278.