This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.

The Downington Diner is one of those places. Located 33 miles west of Philly in Chester County, this diner is considered a local legend and is where the 1958 sci-fi movie "The Blob" was filmed.

Photo by Megan O'Neil/Unsplash

The Downington Diner has that nostalgic retro feel that a lot of diners are lacking today. Here you'll find classic metal stools lined against the old-fashioned metal lunch counter and a bright, neon red lit ceiling.

Photo by A Marshall/Unsplash

Downington features a menu filled with all your diner favorites from breakfast platters to fries and burgers but what this diner is really known for is their infamous Blob sandwiches named after the movie, of course.

Served in hearty portions, these special sandwiches come with a side of fries and pickles and are priced at just under 10 bucks.

Photo by Jamie Alvarez/Unsplash

If you are a lover of cinematic history or are just looking for an old-fashioned delicious diner, look no further than Downington.

The Downington Diner is open every day of the week from 7 am until 9 pm. To learn more about Downington and their menu offerings, be sure to check out their official site located here or Facebook page located here.

Address: 81 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335.