This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri

Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.

They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Missouri's Zayka Indian Cuisine has made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Amy Wise/Pexels

Zayka can be found in the city of Springfield. This Indian eatery is a cozy wood-accented restaurant known for its incredible buffet offerings ranging from delicious curries to tandoori dishes.

Zayka is a wallet-friendly option whether you're looking for lunch or dinner.

Photo by Anthony Roberts/Pexels

From 11 am until 2:30 pm, the restaurant offers its expansive lunch buffet. For just $12 a person you'll be able to enjoy a well-stocked spread full of authentic dishes for both meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Each buffet comes with plenty of naan bread, a steaming cup of chai, and of course, kheer for dessert.

Photo by Emma Reed/Unsplash

While the buffet isn't offered for dinner, Zayka still offers an incredible family-style menu with massive portions that can easily be split between two people.

As mentioned in the article, the most beloved item on the menu here is their butter chicken curry. A flavorful dish that combines golden chicken pieces in an incredible curry sauce.

Photo by Jordan Pilz/Unsplash

The next time you're looking for an excellent all-you-can-eat meal, be sure to check this restaurant out. Kayka offers its lunch buffet every day of the week. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 313 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806.