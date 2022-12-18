This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana

There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.

We scoured the state for the wackiest, most unique restaurant concepts and found that Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille in Valparaiso might be the weirdest. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Tom/Unsplash

According to the restaurant's website, The Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille combines delicious comfort food with an atmosphere that pays tribute to the American spirit of Innovation and Greatness.

Revolution Eatery aims to entertain its guests by telling the story of America's inspirational past all while serving up classic foods enjoyed by the typical American worker.

This unique environment is meant to inspire diners with inspirational stories of both famous and ordinary people who have made great contributions to our country.

Photo by Ben Guerin/Unsplash

On the inside and outside, there is a rustic decor theme and statues of people working that make this restaurant feel a lot like a museum.

Of course, we can't forget about the menu and there's nothing typical about this one. Revolution Eatery offers massive portions and weekly specials that honor various inventors, scientists, and athletes.

Photo by Beth Sterling/Unsplash

Highlights include the infamous 5-pound burger, the pot roast mac and cheese, and the red velvet cookie skillet for dessert.

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience, you're going to want to check the Industrial Revolution Eatery out. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 am until 8 pm. To learn more, visit their official site here.

Address: 1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383.