Roanoke, VA

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Travel Maven

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.

Photo byHannah Metz/Unsplash

Texas Tavern in Roanoke has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

A family-owned restaurant that's been open since 1930, Texas Tavern is easily one of the most beloved businesses in the entire state. A trip here is definitely bucket-list worthy and feels a lot like taking a step back in time.

Photo byOwen Hughs/Unspalsh

Known for its bright white brick building covered in vintage signage, it's hard to miss this landmark restaurant located on Church Ave.

Its interior is equally iconic and features an old-fashioned lunch counter complete with red leather stools, a vintage cigarette dispensary, and old photographs plastered throughout.

Photo byJim Blumenthal/Unsplash

Texas Tavern is known to get crowded on the weekends and you'll find that most visitors here are waiting in line to get their fix of the diner's infamous chile dogs and cheesy westerns. While it can get crowded at times, you can bet that the service here is always fast and efficient so you never have to wait too long.

Photo byTyler England/Unsplash

Another huge draw to Texas Tavern is its prices. In this day and age, it seems like every restaurant has been affected by inflation but Texas definitely remains an exception. Everything on their menu is priced at under 5 bucks.

If you're a foodie who loves history, you're gonna want to check this incredible Virginia diner out. Texas Tavern is open every day of the week, 24 hours a day. To learn more, you can visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011.

