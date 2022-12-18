Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in Connecticut

If you're looking for a fun, one-of-a-kind, and exhilarating indoor adventure to explore this winter, look no further than the world's largest indoor ropes course, conveniently located right here in Connecticut.

Photo by Eric Williams/Unsplash

If you've ever driven down I-95 in New Haven, you're probably already familiar with Jordan's Furniture, a massive store known for its bright neon signage and futuristic building design.

Described as "not just a store, an experience" Jordan's boasts a variety of different attractions within their stores that includes an I-MAX theater, enchanted, village, giant slide ride, and an impressive indoor ropes course found only in their New Haven, Connecticut location.

It Adventure Indoor Ropes Course has been an entertaining family destination since it opened in 2015.

There are 4 different courses here that vary in difficulty.

Photo by Amelia Graham/Unsplash

There is also a 56-foot tall zipline and unique rock wall climbing experiences that you've never seen before.

If you're looking to really get your adrenaline pumping, Jordan's also offers a brand new free fall stimulation where you'll step off of a platform from the top of the ropes course. You'll free-fall for approximately five feet and then gently descend to the ground.

Photo by Joanna Pagano/Unsplash

The perfect date night spot, or place to have a birthday party, the ropes course features a pizza restaurant and reservations for groups of up to 20 people.

Tickets to the course can be purchased online or the day of and start at just $8 a person. All guests must be at least 42" to participate. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 40 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511.