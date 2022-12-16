Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Henry Forsey/Unsplash

Located 40 minutes outside of Columbia, Little Mountain Unlimited is tucked inside a historic brick building that's filled with so much to explore. There are 25,000 square feet of space to see here so slip on a pair of comfortable shoes and get ready to walk because you'll have a lot of ground to cover if you want to see everything.

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Photo by Emily Faye/Unsplash

Each room is filled to the brim with interesting pieces. Prices range from as little as 5 bucks to $5,000 for rarer finds like vintage dining room sets.

One of the best parts about vising Little Mountain is that you never know what you'll find. The pieces here are constantly being sourced and updated so no matter how many times you visit you'll always stumble across something new and exciting.

Photo by Wendell Mann/Unsplash

But even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to this antique mall is a lot like visiting a museum. A walk through these seemingly endless aisles is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

After a day of shopping, it's always nice to be able to sit and relax. Little Mountain Unlimited offers guests a wonderful cafe inside their store where you'll be able to enjoy coffee, lunch, and even live music.

Photo by Lia Porcelli/Unsplash

This unique antique mall is worth a drive from any corner of the state. They're open every day of the week from 10 am until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 1528 Main St, Little Mountain, SC 29075.