Sunbury, PA

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Depending on where in the state you live, you probably already have a local spot that you've already deemed "the best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHkbm_0jjziwmQ00
Photo bySqueeze-In/Unsplash

In this article, we'll be discussing one that's located far away from the hustle and bustle of large cities and if you walk by fast enough you'll miss it entirely.

The Squeeze-In can be found in the central Pennsylvania community of Sunbury and is known as one of the tiniest restaurants in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCWMM_0jjziwmQ00
Photo byEmma Walsh/Unsplash

This narrow hole-in-the-wall opened back in 1945 and is decorated with vintage signage, string lights, and a couple of small tables for outdoor dining.

Inside, you'll find nothing more than a small lunch counter with 4 old leather stools and a couple of hardworking cooks behind the counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW1Oz_0jjziwmQ00
Photo byBill Maugh/Unsplash

The menu here is simple and there's only one food item featured: hot dogs.

You'll be able to choose between 9 different dogs all served with a variety of different toppings from the classic mustard, ketchup, and baked beans to some more unique options like the Cubano Dog, a delicious hot dog covered in ham, swiss, spicy brown mustard, and pickles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8OQX_0jjziwmQ00
Photo byBill Maugh/Unsplash

By far the most popular hot dog here are the chili dogs. You can't go wrong with these staples that have been a favorite amongst locals since the 1950s.

If you're looking for an old-fashioned restaurant that has stood the test of time, look no further than Squeeze-In. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 10 am until 8 pm and on Sundays from 12 pm until 7 pm.

To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 448 1/2 Market St, Sunbury, PA 17801.

