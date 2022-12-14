This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Ethan H./Unsplash

Located just off I-15 in Riverside County, Granny's Attic is an incredible antique mall that's known as being one of the largest and best in California. Granny's is a three-time award winner and is conveniently centrally located just 45 minutes from San Diego and 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

Photo by Erin Hicks/Unsplash

The store spans a whopping 30,000 sq feet with two floors to explore.

Granny's Attic is a one-stop shop for all things unique. Their seemingly endless collection of antiques includes furniture, glassware, jewelry, vinyl records, cars, and a long list of other miscellaneous items and collectibles.

Photo by Nick Messing/Unsplash

Walking through this old-time railroad-themed store is a lot like walking through a museum, you'll be able to see a ton of exciting and well-preserved relics of the past that are simply fascinating.

Even if you don't have a car large enough to transport all your goods, Granny's offers a great delivery service that starts at just $35 where they'll load up all your precious item and bring it right to your door.

Photo by Amy Stein/Unsplash

An absolute must-see if you're ever in the area, Granny's Attic is open year-round every day of the week except for Sundays from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here or website here.

Address: 28450 Felix Valdez Ave, Temecula, CA 92590.