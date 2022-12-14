This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake.

And that is where bakeries come in. Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Ohio is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Boosalis Baking & Café in Centerville is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it's no wonder this family-owned eatery found its way into this article.

Photo by Elly Simon/Unsplash

This French bakery showcases baked goods made from scratch with European-grade butter. They honor baking traditions and recipes that have been passed down for generations and customers agree that the effort is obvious once taking a bite of their incredible scones, cookies, macaroons, or sandwiches served on their homemade bread.

The real star of the show here however is the bakery's Kouign-Amann pastry—a buttery croissant that's served to look like a cupcake. This delectable treat is what helped put Boosalis on the map and it is not something to be missed.

Photo by Anne Walters/Unsplash

Some other beloved favorites include their pecan sticky buns, chocolate croissants, ginger molasses cookies, and peanut butter cookies.

The unique texture and taste of these baked goods have been described by food bloggers across the country as better than any European bakery. Does it taste as good as it sounds? Only one way to find out. Be sure to visit this amazing bakery the next time you're in the Dayton area. Boosalis Bakery is open every day of the week except Monday and Sunday from 7 am until 3 pm.

Address: 175 E Alex Bell Rd #280, Centerville, OH 45459.