This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades.

During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

You can find a diner in just about every corner of Massachusetts. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in MA that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Justin May/Unsplash

Miss Worcester Diner has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

A Worcester landmark since its opening back in 1948. It was one of the first diners in the state and went on to become a show model for some of the first diners in existence.

Photo by Arnold Nussbaum/Unsplash

You simply cannot miss this charming old diner if you drive through Worcester today. A relic of the past, Miss Worcester is a lot like taking a step back in time.

This cozy diner features all of its vintage signage, an old-fashioned lunch counter complete with a few metal stools, and a ceiling covered in stickers making this one of the most unique restaurants you'll probably ever visit.

Photo by Peg Miranda/Unsplash

And while the ambiance here is worth a trip alone, it's the food that's the real start of the show. Patrons claim that the house-made corned beef hash is the best you'll ever try and they may be right, the lines that form outside of this tiny diner any time of the year, even in the harsh winter months, can definitely attest to that.

Photo by Kevin Hurley/Unsplash

If you're looking for an authentic old-school diner experience, you simply have to check out Miss Worcester. The diner is open every day of the week from 5 am until 2 pm. On weekends, the restaurant opens at 6 am.

To learn more, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: 300 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA 01608.