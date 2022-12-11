Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio

Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall.

The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.

Photo by Andrea Troyer/Unsplash

There are dozens of bakeries, businesses, and general stores throughout Amish Country but nothing compares to Schrock’s Heritage Village.

Schrock's can be found in the town of Berlin surrounded by country roads and farmland.

This shopping destination spans 50 acres and contains multiple shops that sell everything from hand built furniture to Christmas decorations, leather shoes, and antiques.

Photo by Vickie Akelson/Unsplash

You could easily spend an entire day exploring Schrock's. In total, the village contains a craft mall, antique mall, year-round Christmas shop, pet store, leather and shoe store, fabrics store, and an old-fashioned general store.

A day of shopping can get exhausting. Thankfully, Schrock's is also home to a wonderful eatery known as Olde World Bistro and Bakery where you can find hearty home cooked meals like chicken alfredo, pulled pork mac and cheese, and meatloaf. Be sure to save a little room for dessert because this bakery's cinnamon rolls and cookies are infamously delicious.

Schrock's Heritage Village is open every day of the week except Sunday from 10 am until 5 pm. They're known for hosting many events and sales throughout the year including a 50% off after Christmas sale in a few weeks.

To learn more about Schrock's you can visit their official site here.

Address: 4363 OH-39, Millersburg, OH 44654.