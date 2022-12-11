This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience.

Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Photo by Angel Matos/Unsplash

They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Orlando's Boston Lobster Feast has been dubbed the best in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

A casual restaurant, Lobster Feast is known for its expansive all-you-can-eat spread that's filled with just about any type of seafood you can imagine.

Photo by Ryan Hamilton/Unsplash

The most popular option here is the lobster but some other must-tries include the fish station that allows you to have it cooked any way you’d like, the oysters and clams on the half shell, and the massive snow crab legs.

Boston Lobster Feast also offers plenty of sides like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, cornbread casserole, french fries, hush puppies, and corn on the cob.

No feast is complete without dessert and Boston Lobster also has plenty of that. Top your meal off with the decadent fudge brownies or churros.

If you consider yourself a foodie, you're definitely going to want to try this one-of-a-kind seafood buffet experience. Boston Lobster Feast is offered at $64.95 per person and $25.95 per child ages 4 to 11 years old. To learn more and check out their full menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: Orlando- 8731 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Kissimmee- 6071 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Kissimmee- 7702 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747