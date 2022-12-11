Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.

In North Carolina, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Michael Jones/Unsplash

Hawksnest Snow Tubing in Seven Devils can be found just west of Boone.

This snow tubing park is known as being the largest in the southeastern United States and features hills that are so long, you can't even see the end of the run from the top of the hill.

This is an exhilarating adventure that allows guests to speed down over 30 runs in 4 different areas with speeds of up to 30 mph.

Photo by Jesse Andersen/Unsplash

With so many snow lanes to choose from, you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a conveyor lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

The park is open every day of the week except for Wednesdays until 4 pm on weekdays and 6 pm on weekends.

Tickets start at $35 a person and are valid for an hour and 45-minute long snow tubing session. To learn more, be sure to visit Hawksnest's official site here.

Address: 2058 Skyland Dr, Seven Devils, NC 28604.