Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement Park

During the winter months, the state of Florida becomes a sort of refuge for northern residents looking to escape the snow and cold. These snowbirds opt for warm and sunny beaches over snow-covered ski slopes but with Florida's one and only snow amusement park, they can now have the best of both worlds.

Photo by Osolot W./Unsplash

Snowcat Ridge is the first Florida Snow Park of its kind featuring snow tubing, snow play, and an Alpine Village. The attraction opened in the winter of 2020 and has become wildly popular over the past couple of years.

The snow park is jam-packed with exhilarating winter activities for the whole family to enjoy.

For the adventurous, the park offers a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill featuring single, tandem, and 10-person snow tubing option complete with nightly music and a light show visible throughout the park. Snowcat also offers a magical ice skating rink surrounded by string lights.

Photo by Marybeth Siegel/Unsplash

If you're looking for something a bit more relaxing, Snowcat also features an Arctic Igloo where younger guests can play in the snow, private igloos to host an event, and an Alpine Village where you can make s'mores, enjoy beer and wine, browse the gift shop, and even cozy up by a campfire.

Photo by Emma Johnson/Unsplash

Snowcat Ridge is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for all the perks of a northern winter without the hassle of shoveling out your car from a snowbank.

The park is open every day of the week from 10 am until 10 pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance starting at $26.95 a person. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 27839 St Joe Rd, Dade City, FL 33525.