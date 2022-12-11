This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Maryland. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Maryland that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Omar Black/Unsplash

Pete's Grill in Baltimore has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

A Baltimore landmark for over 30 years now, Pete's Grill can be found on the corner of Greenmount Ave and not much has changed here since its opening.

The restaurant's exterior features a brick building with an iconic black-and-white awning. On the inside, you'll find an old-fashioned service counter complete with metal stools and a few friendly hardworking cooks whipping up breakfast and lunch classics right in front of you.

Photo by Arman Manyari/Unsplash

Pete's Grill is known to get crowded on the weekends and you'll find that most visitors here are waiting in line to get their fix of hearty comfort food. While it can get crowded at times, you can bet that the service here is always fast and efficient so you never have to wait too long.

Another huge draw to Pete's Grill is their prices. In this day and age, it seems like every restaurant has been affected by inflation but Pete's definitely remains an exception. Everything on their menu is priced at under 12 bucks and you can definitely expect large portions here.

Some of their most popular menu items include their massive breakfast platters, scrapple, pork sausage, and infamous french toast.

If you're a foodie who loves breakfast, you're gonna want to check this incredible Maryland diner out. Pete's Grill is open every day of the week except Monday from 7 am until 2 pm. To learn more, check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: 3130 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218.