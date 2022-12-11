This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.

The abandoned town of Ellenton is one of those places. Located on the border of Aiken and Barnwell Counties in western South Carolina, this community was acquired in 1950 by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission as part of the development for the Savannah River Plant, a nuclear power plant.

Photo by Jack Kipness/Unsplash

6,000 residents were forced to relocate to make room for the power plant.

For decades the Savannah River Plant operated to produce materials used in the creation of nuclear weapons.

Photo by Anna Johnson/Unsplash

In recent years, it has been discovered that the site of the power plant is actually one of the most toxic areas in the country. Streams, ponds, sea creatures, and the ground surrounding the area have all tested positive for high levels of toxic contamination. It has also been reported that many former employees of the power plant have died from cancer.

Today, you can't fully access the former town of Ellenton but, if you drive down Highway 125 several miles south of Beech Island, you'll encounter an Ellenton road marker.

For the families who were unfortunately displaced in the early 50s, the fact that this once thriving community is now considered a toxic hazard only adds insult to injury.

Photo by Craig Herdle/Unsplash

Have you ever heard of the abandoned town of Ellenton? To learn more about this fascinating town and the history that surrounds it, you can visit its official site here.