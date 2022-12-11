This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must Visit

We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of Ohio, look no further than this small hidden gem in Akron.

Photo by Emmitt McConville/Unsplash

The Southern Kitchen is a cozy old-fashioned restaurant that can be found along Talmadge Ave in Akron. It aims to bring creole and cajun flavors from family recipes to the northeast region of Ohio.

Arguably one of Akron's best-kept culinary secrets, The Southern Kitchen hosts an incredible all-you-can-eat buffet every Sunday.

The buffet is offered on the first and third Sunday of every month and costs just $16.99 per adult and $12.99 per child ages 12 and under.

Photo by Gina Burke/Unsplash

Here you'll find all your classic southern favorites from po-boys and fried chicken to delicious sides like hushpuppies, shrimp, and 4 different kinds of french fries–one of which includes creamy crawfish meat.

You also always have the option to order a la carte where you can choose between crawfish mac and cheese, seafood gumbo, and fish tacos.

No matter what you order, everything here is cooked to absolute perfection. You're guaranteed to find something that will become your new favorite dish.

Photo by Carl Jennings/Unsplash

The next time you find yourself in the mood for some classic southern food, be sure to check this restaurant out. The Southern Kitchen is open every day of the week except Monday from 12:30 pm until 8 pm. To learn more about their menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1001 E Tallmadge Ave Akron, OH 44310