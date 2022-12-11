There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter

Travel Maven

The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.

There is an epic ice festival coming to western New Jersey in Burlington County that you are definitely going to want to check out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Df2F7_0jf0hG8B00
Photo byKevin Abbott/Unsplash

The Fire and Ice Festival in Mount Holly is an annual tradition that will be back for its 30th year.

The festival was unable to take place last year, so expect it to be bigger and better than ever before for the 2023 season.

There will be dozens of intricate ice sculptures placed throughout the streets of historic Mount Holly. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and watch as artists transform blocks of ice into incredible masterpieces right in front of your very eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aprKS_0jf0hG8B00
Photo byTucker Hackett/Unsplash

This event is also host to an exciting chili cookoff where professional cooks will compete for the Award of the finest chili in Burlington County.

As far as the fire aspect of the festival goes, this event typically features a stunning display of fire dancers who always put on an amazing show.

You can also expect plenty of family-friendly activities like live animals, ax-throwing, and food tucks.

The Fire and Ice Festival is set for Saturday, January 28th. To learn more, be sure to keep an eye on their official Facebook page located here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Jersey# Winter# Things to do# Festivals# Explore

Comments / 0

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
109147 followers

More from Travel Maven

Sunbury, PA

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Read full story
2 comments
Temecula, CA

This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake. And that is where bakeries come in. Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Read full story
2 comments
Worcester, MA

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
4 comments
Warwick, RI

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.

Read full story
1 comments

This Popular NJ Buffet Chain Has Been Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Indian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as the Food Network.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisville, KY

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio

Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.

Read full story
37 comments
Orlando, FL

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Read full story
70 comments
Seven Devils, NC

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.

Read full story
13 comments
Dade City, FL

Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement Park

During the winter months, the state of Florida becomes a sort of refuge for northern residents looking to escape the snow and cold. These snowbirds opt for warm and sunny beaches over snow-covered ski slopes but with Florida's one and only snow amusement park, they can now have the best of both worlds.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
34 comments

This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
105 comments
Akron, OH

This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must Visit

We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of Ohio, look no further than this small hidden gem in Akron.

Read full story
9 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
97 comments
Gatlinburg, TN

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

Read full story
16 comments
Ocracoke, NC

This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?

Read full story
62 comments
Connecticut State

Most People Have Forgotten About this Vacant Connecticut Ghost Town

In a state like Connecticut, it is relatively rare to come across a ghost town but that is what makes this particular community fascinating. The village of Johnsonville can be found within East Haddam in eastern Connecticut. It is a 52-acre town that was once a thriving community filled with twine mills.

Read full story
7 comments
Wilmington, DE

This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy