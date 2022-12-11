There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter

The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.

There is an epic ice festival coming to western New Jersey in Burlington County that you are definitely going to want to check out.

Photo by Kevin Abbott/Unsplash

The Fire and Ice Festival in Mount Holly is an annual tradition that will be back for its 30th year.

The festival was unable to take place last year, so expect it to be bigger and better than ever before for the 2023 season.

There will be dozens of intricate ice sculptures placed throughout the streets of historic Mount Holly. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and watch as artists transform blocks of ice into incredible masterpieces right in front of your very eyes.

Photo by Tucker Hackett/Unsplash

This event is also host to an exciting chili cookoff where professional cooks will compete for the Award of the finest chili in Burlington County.

As far as the fire aspect of the festival goes, this event typically features a stunning display of fire dancers who always put on an amazing show.

You can also expect plenty of family-friendly activities like live animals, ax-throwing, and food tucks.

The Fire and Ice Festival is set for Saturday, January 28th. To learn more, be sure to keep an eye on their official Facebook page located here.