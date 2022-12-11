This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

Photo by Jockamos/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best pizza in every state and Indianapolis' Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza has come out on top.

Jockamos is a beloved Indianapolis pizzeria with 3 locations throughout the city. The restaurant is known for its insanely good food that ranges from healthy apps and salads like their hummus plate to Italian classics like the meatball sub.

The real highlight here is the wide range of pizza offered. Jockamos boasts 30 different specialty pies and even an entire section on their menu dedicated to pizzas that are perfect if you have a hangover.

As the article mentions, their Slaughterhouse Five pizza is one of the most infamous. This crispy thin crust pizza comes topped pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, and Italian beef– a true meat lover's paradise.

No matter what kind of pizza you are craving, Jockamos always gives you the option to fully customize your pie as well with well over 50 toppings to choose from.

The next time you're looking to try a new pizza place, be sure to add Jockamos Upper Crust to your list.

To learn more and see a full menu, you can check their official site out here and Instagram page here.