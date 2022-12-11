Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

In Gatlinburg, you'll find what was once an exciting destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by George Krutz/Unsplash

Fun Mountain was an amusement park that opened back in 1993 at the entrance to the strip in Gatlinburg on what was once known as the historic Mountain View Hotel that opened in the 1920s.

Fun Mountain was a classic vacation destination packed with roller coasters, carousels, and carnival games. The park was only open for 7 short years before it became plagued with financial troubles.

After one final difficult summer season, the park made the decision to shut down permanently in 2000. From its closure up until 2008, the park sat completely vacant and forgotten.

Curious visitors from near and far would travel to the abandoned park to take photos of the eerily empty space. Eventually, the rides were auctioned off one by one.

Photo by Heather O'Connor/Unsplash

Today, all that’s left of Fun Mountain is the rusting chair lift, a few storage buildings, and a concrete pad.

Photo by Kevin Frey/Unsplash

The remains of the old abandoned park can be seen from a public parking lot in Gatlinburg but we advise not to venture too far and respect the “no trespassing” signs that have been placed in front of the former entrance.

To see more of Fun Mountain, be sure to check out this fascinating video uploaded to YouTube.