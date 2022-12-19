The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin Restaurant

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods.

Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Milwaukee.

Photo by Jay Merlin/Pexels

Hot Dish Pantry is a food stand that can be found within 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee–an entertainment mecca that features TopGolf, a gaming lounge, a bar, and 15 unique eateries.

While there are many amazing foods to try here from artisan sandwiches to old-fashioned frozen custard, one of the very best has to be the made-from-scratch pierogis from Hot Dish.

Hot Dish was started by two young Milwaukee residents with the aim to serve up the most nostalgic comfort food possible.

Here you'll find tater tots covered in roasted corn, chipotle cheese, parmesan, and sour cream, crispy potato pancakes topped with caramelized onions, and some of the best pierogis you'll ever try.

The restaurant rotates their pierogi specials daily that includes a pepperoni pizza pierogi, taco pierogi, beer cheese pretzel pierogi, and brat and curd pierogi.

Of course, there's always the option to indulge in the classic pierogi as well.

If you consider yourself a comfort food lover, you're going to want to try this unique restaurant. Hot Dish Pantry is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner. To learn more, be sure to check their official site out here.

Address: 275 W Wisconsin Ave Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203.