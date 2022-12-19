Milwaukee, WI

The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin Restaurant

Travel Maven

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods.

Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Milwaukee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390D1C_0jeLcGMv00
Photo byJay Merlin/Pexels

Hot Dish Pantry is a food stand that can be found within 3rd Street Market Hall in Milwaukee–an entertainment mecca that features TopGolf, a gaming lounge, a bar, and 15 unique eateries.

While there are many amazing foods to try here from artisan sandwiches to old-fashioned frozen custard, one of the very best has to be the made-from-scratch pierogis from Hot Dish.

Hot Dish was started by two young Milwaukee residents with the aim to serve up the most nostalgic comfort food possible.

Here you'll find tater tots covered in roasted corn, chipotle cheese, parmesan, and sour cream, crispy potato pancakes topped with caramelized onions, and some of the best pierogis you'll ever try.

The restaurant rotates their pierogi specials daily that includes a pepperoni pizza pierogi, taco pierogi, beer cheese pretzel pierogi, and brat and curd pierogi.

Of course, there's always the option to indulge in the classic pierogi as well.

If you consider yourself a comfort food lover, you're going to want to try this unique restaurant. Hot Dish Pantry is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner. To learn more, be sure to check their official site out here.

Address: 275 W Wisconsin Ave Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wisconsin# food# restaurants# dining# explore

Comments / 3

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
111580 followers

More from Travel Maven

Maryland State

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Texas

Texas is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
11 comments
Westfield, MA

This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of Massachusetts

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in western Mass.

Read full story
1 comments
Medina, OH

Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in Ohio

With Christmas just around the corner, there's no better time to visit the largest Christmas museum in the country located just outside of Cleveland. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
30 comments
San Antonio, TX

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas

Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Read full story
29 comments
Binghamton, NY

This Middle of Nowhere New York Deli is Known for One Sandwich in Particular and You Need to Try it

While NYC might get all the praise for its delis, if you're a resident of New York state you know that some of the best sandwiches can be found in areas less frequented by tourists and that doesn't make them any less amazing.

Read full story
7 comments
Southbury, CT

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
6 comments
Forestville, CA

This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State

California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Read full story
42 comments
Rockbridge, OH

This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter

Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Hillsborough, NC

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North Carolina

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
5 comments
Downingtown, PA

This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.

Read full story
17 comments
Springfield, MO

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri

Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.

Read full story
1 comments
Valparaiso, IN

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana

There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.

Read full story
4 comments
Independence, OH

The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in Ohio

Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.

Read full story
36 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in Florida

In today's world, music can be bought in a second on your smartphone. But for some of us, nothing will beat shopping for records in person, at a store, and listening to music the old-fashioned way–on a record player.

Read full story
4 comments
Roanoke, VA

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

The Remnants of this Abandoned Pennsylvania Hotel are Hauntingly Beautiful

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
12 comments
Hildebran, NC

Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station

Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.

Read full story
23 comments
Muskegon, MI

This Michigan Luge Course is an Epic Winter Adventure

Winter brings plenty of annoying problems like snowstorms and cold windy days but winter can also promise plenty of adventure. From snowboarding and ice skating to some really unique experiences like sledding down a luge slide made of ice through the forest. Keep reading to learn more about this one-of-a-kind adventure.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy