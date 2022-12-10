This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?

It appears that some of North Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Far & Wide article, the town of Ocracoke Island is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Greg Mills/Unsplash

Ocracoke Island can be found within the Outer Banks–a collection of barrier islands that separate North Carolina from the Atlantic Ocean. There are several OBX towns and beaches that are all wonderful, but, as the article points out, Ocracoke truly stands out from the rest.

This tiny island is only 2 miles long and home to under 1,000 residents but it boasts a rich history.

Photo by Dan Smith/Unsplash

The island was home to the famous world adventurer Sir Walter Raleigh in the late 1500s and was also home to the infamous Blackbeard in the 1700s.

Ocracoke has long attracted sailors, pilots, and commercial fishermen. Many of these early watermen and their families have stayed on the island for generations and have built countless homes, gardens, churches, pathways, cisterns, docks, and stores.

The best part of all is that over 200 of these historic structures remain on the island to this day making Ocracoke a history lover's paradise with so much to see and explore.

Photo by Benjamin Geller/Unsplash

So the next time you plan a getaway to the Outer Banks, be sure to add Ocracoke to your list. While it may not be as popular as Nags Head or Kitty Hawk, it is still jam-packed with restaurants, unique boutiques, and some fascinating history.

Photo by Madison Greene/Unsplash

To learn more about Ocracoke Island, you can visit their official page for tourism here.