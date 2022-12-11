Most People Have Forgotten About this Vacant Connecticut Ghost Town

In a state like Connecticut, it is relatively rare to come across a ghost town but that is what makes this particular community fascinating.

Photo by Pat Stein/Pexels

The village of Johnsonville can be found within East Haddam in eastern Connecticut. It is a 52-acre town that was once a thriving community filled with twine mills.

In the mid-1800s Johnsonville was known nationally as the "Twine Capital of America" and was home to several twine mills that were powered by the Moodus and Salmon rivers located nearby.

Several of these mills were owned by Emory Johnson, a wealthy businessman whose stunning Victorian home still stands today.

Photo by Hallie Behr/Unsplash

At its peak, the town featured several homes owned by mill workers, churches, stores, and a stable.

Over the 20th century, the need for mills decreased dramatically. By the late 1950s, the town of Johnsonville was nearly deserted.

Eventually, this unused land became a target for businesses and several people tried to redevelop Johnsville over the next few decades.

It was purchased in the 1960s with the hopes to become a tourist attraction but those plans never fully came to fruition. In later years the village was sold to a Filipino church with the intent to transform it into a place of worship known as Iglesia ni Cristo.

Today, Johnsonville is nothing more than an abandoned ghost town just waiting to be turned into something new.

Photo by Jim Nettleton/Unsplash

While trespassing remains illegal, you can see more of the village of Johnsonville by checking out this video uploaded to YouTube in 2019.