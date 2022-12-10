This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.

While Delaware is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Columbus Inn's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Erin Lowry/Unsplash

The Columbus Inn is a contemporary tavern set inside a stunning 18th-century building in Wilmington.

The restaurant is led by Chef Ross Essner who is known for his seasonal menus that consist of elegant New American dishes with a contemporary twist.

Photo by Arman Sharma/Unsplash

During the week, Columbus Inn is a great place to catch a happy hour or have dinner but on Sundays, this restaurant transforms into a brunch lover's paradise with an incredible all-you-can-eat spread.

Pile your plate with classics like french toast, waffles, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and breakfast potatoes. The buffet also features a fresh raw bar and omelet bar, and hearty lunch dishes at their prime rib and turkey carving station.

We can't forget about the amazing dessert bar here. Each dessert is homemade and changes depending on the season. For the holidays you can expect some festive treats like a cranberry-apple cobbler and milk and cookies.

Photo by Muriel Bancroft/Unspalsh

Pair your meal with a house-made cold brew coffee, specialty bloody mary, or pitcher of mimosa.

The Columbus Inn's Sunday buffet is offered at $45 for adults and $25 for children. To learn more and make reservations, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806.