Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan

Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Elizabeth Martinez/Unsplash

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift is located in the city of Grand Rapids along Division Avenue.

If you're a true thrifter you've definitely already heard of St. Vincent de Paul–a society affiliated with the Catholic Church that aims to help all those in need. Their thrift stores can be found throughout the country and proceeds are donated to local charities.

Photo by Harry Stowe/Unsplash

The one located in Grand Rapids might be the biggest of them all. This sprawling store is housed inside a former warehouse and sells everything from furniture to shoes, bags, and clothing.

The first floor is a bargain basement where you'll find all sorts of hidden gems at very low prices.

The next two floors are filled with rows upon rows of clothing, home decor, and toys that fill every corner of the store.

St. Vincent de Paul is particularly known for their high-quality funiture and you'll find plenty of that here.

Photo by Jane Goodman/Unsplash

If you're looking to save money and shop somewhere that is actually good for the environment, gas up the car, truck, or van and hit the road to experience this massive thrift store for yourself.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift is open every day of the week except for Sunday and Monday from 10 am until 4:30 pm. To learn more you can visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 1314 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507.