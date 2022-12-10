This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food.

Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Photo by Gary Federico/Unsplash

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub is located within the small town of Clearfield in central PA–a quiet area surrounded by state forests.

While this sleepy area of the state is often bypassed by travelers along I-80, we promise that a stop at this unassuming restaurant is definitely bucket-list worthy.

Photo by Grace Findlay/Unspalsh

Denny's Beer Barrel Pub is an old-fashioned eatery that opened back in the 70s and is best known for its absolutely massive burgers. These burgers are so large that not only are they the biggest in Pennsylvania, they rank amongst some of the biggest in the entire country.

Denny's largest burger weighs in at a whopping 125 pounds and must be ordered 72 hours in advance. This is an ideal meal if you're feeding a large group.

If 125 pounds is simply too big, Denny's also offers dozens of other supersize options from 2 pounds to 25 pounds.

Each giant burger comes with a fun eating challenge that requires you to eat the whole thing in a tight timeframe. If you can accomplish this, you'll win an iconic Denny’s Beer Barrel t-shirt, a completion certificate, and a spot in Denny's hall of fame.

In addition to burgers, Denny's also serves some pretty amazing wings, onion rings, and triple-decker sandwiches.

Photo by Leon Forsey/Unsplash

To learn more about Denny's Beer Barrel Pub, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 1452 Woodland Rd, Clearfield, PA 16830.