There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

If you live in central Missouri, you've probably visited the Lake of the Ozarks, a popular spot for boating, swimming, and fishing, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?

Photo by Jason Hecht/Unsplash

The small Missouri town of Old Linn Creek was founded in 1841. Throughout much of the mid-19th century, the town was a thriving hub for transporting goods and people across southwestern Missouri and was considered a head of navigation on the Osage River.

At its peak, Linn Creek was home to two dozen commercial buildings, 3 different churches, and dozens of homes.

Photo by Wesley Schonn/Unsplash

In the 1920s, residents of Old Linn Creek were informed that their town would be drowned by water due to the completion of the Osage River dam. During the next two years, many buildings were evacuated, knocked down, and even burned.

By 1931, the village was completely submerged underwater. All that remains of the town today is the old cemetery.

Photo by Daniel Nuzzo/Unsplash

Over the years, the drowned town of Old Linn Creek has become somewhat of an urban legend. Those who are curious still flock to this area in search of ghosts and spirits. Some even claim they can still hear the old bell of the church underwater.

Did you know about the underwater town of Old Linn Creek? Have you ever been to the Lake of the Ozarks? Let us know in the comments.