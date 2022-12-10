This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience.

Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Parth Sanghvi/Unsplash

Nepal House features a delicious and diverse spread every day of the week except Tuesday. Available for lunch, this buffet offers guests an authentic Himalayan all-you-can-eat experience unlike any other.

Housed in a cozy setting, this Indian restaurant features hand-painted murals of the Himalayan mountains, traditional Nepalese music, and a sprawling buffet spread towards the back that offers some of the very best Himalayan and Halal food Maryland has.

Photo by Brian Young/Unsplash

Their daily lunch spread includes spicy, savory, and sweet specialties from biryani to kabab. You can expect plenty of chicken, lamb, and seafood specialties in addition to vegetarian options like eggplant bharta and rice dishes.

While everything served here is delicious and fresh, as the article points out, the must-try item is the Thakali Thali– a dish that includes rice, curry, mixed lentils, spinach, and wild black pepper pickle.

Photo by Shara Sanghvi/Unsplash

If you're looking for a truly authentic, friendly, and delicious buffet experience, you're going to want to check Nepal House out the next time you're in Baltimore. The restaurant's daily lunch buffet is offered at $14.99 a person during the week and $15.99 a person on weekends. To learn more, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 920 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.