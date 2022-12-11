Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.

In Massachusetts, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Ethan Stryker/Unsplash

Nashoba Valley Ski Area is located in northeastern Massachusetts and it is an incredible winter destination complete with 17 skiing and snowboarding trails, a ski lodge and restaurant, and the biggest snow tubing park in all of New England.

The tubing park is an exhilarating adventure that allows guests to speed down the hill up to 30 mph.

This snow tubing park features 18 lanes so you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

Photo by Hanna Koi/Unsplash

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a conveyor lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

This year the park is slated to open on December 27th. After that, it will be open every day of the week besides Mondays and Tuesdays.

Tickets cost $42 a person for a 2-hour session. Each rider must be 6 years or older and at least 42" to ride.

To learn more, be sure to visit Nashoba Valley's official site here.

Address: 79 Powers Rd, Westford, MA 01886.