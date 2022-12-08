This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina

South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Mrytle Beach's The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Zack Miller/Unsplash

As the article points out, a buffet isn't really a buffet unless you leave it completely stuffed and that's exactly what it feels like to dine at The Original Benjamin’s.

Located between the Atlantic and intercoastal waterways, this landmark restaurant has been a family tradition since 1986.

Photo by The Original Benjamin's/Unsplash

Their unique location has given them the opportunity to serve up some of the region's freshest seafood and you can expect a wide selection of it on their menu–from crawdaddys to tilapia.

There are over 170 items to choose from here.

Even if seafood isn't your fave, a trip to The Original Benjamin’s is definitely still worth it. This epic all-you-can-eat buffet spread also offers plenty of classic comfort food like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and banana pudding.

Photo by Marta Parker/Unsplash

Housed inside a spacious 1,000-seat restaurant complete with 11 different dining rooms, you'll find that Benjamin's is truly a unique dining experience. Each room is decked out in nautical collectibles including a vintage bus and real crab traps. There is also an attached aquarium, model ship collection, and nautical museum just waiting to be explored.

Photo by Scott Frye/Unsplash

A must-visit restaurant in Myrtle Beach, if you're a lover of buffets you're definitely going to want to check this place out.

The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is open for lunch and dinner every day of the week from 3:30 pm until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.