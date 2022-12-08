Myrtle Beach, SC

This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina

Travel Maven

South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Mrytle Beach's The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08etip_0jcFP5UO00
Photo byZack Miller/Unsplash

As the article points out, a buffet isn't really a buffet unless you leave it completely stuffed and that's exactly what it feels like to dine at The Original Benjamin’s.

Located between the Atlantic and intercoastal waterways, this landmark restaurant has been a family tradition since 1986.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHvoa_0jcFP5UO00
Photo byThe Original Benjamin's/Unsplash

Their unique location has given them the opportunity to serve up some of the region's freshest seafood and you can expect a wide selection of it on their menu–from crawdaddys to tilapia.

There are over 170 items to choose from here.

Even if seafood isn't your fave, a trip to The Original Benjamin’s is definitely still worth it. This epic all-you-can-eat buffet spread also offers plenty of classic comfort food like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and banana pudding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wtDy_0jcFP5UO00
Photo byMarta Parker/Unsplash

Housed inside a spacious 1,000-seat restaurant complete with 11 different dining rooms, you'll find that Benjamin's is truly a unique dining experience. Each room is decked out in nautical collectibles including a vintage bus and real crab traps. There is also an attached aquarium, model ship collection, and nautical museum just waiting to be explored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxHAw_0jcFP5UO00
Photo byScott Frye/Unsplash

A must-visit restaurant in Myrtle Beach, if you're a lover of buffets you're definitely going to want to check this place out.

The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is open for lunch and dinner every day of the week from 3:30 pm until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Buffet# Restaurants# Food# South carolina# Dining

Comments / 42

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
108632 followers

More from Travel Maven

Warwick, RI

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.

Read full story

This Popular NJ Buffet Chain Has Been Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Indian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as the Food Network.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio

Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.

Read full story
35 comments
Orlando, FL

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Read full story
63 comments
Seven Devils, NC

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.

Read full story
10 comments
Dade City, FL

Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement Park

During the winter months, the state of Florida becomes a sort of refuge for northern residents looking to escape the snow and cold. These snowbirds opt for warm and sunny beaches over snow-covered ski slopes but with Florida's one and only snow amusement park, they can now have the best of both worlds.

Read full story
Maryland State

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
32 comments

This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
91 comments
Akron, OH

This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must Visit

We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of Ohio, look no further than this small hidden gem in Akron.

Read full story
9 comments
Burlington County, NJ

There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter

The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
94 comments
Gatlinburg, TN

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

Read full story
13 comments
Ocracoke, NC

This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?

Read full story
58 comments
Connecticut State

Most People Have Forgotten About this Vacant Connecticut Ghost Town

In a state like Connecticut, it is relatively rare to come across a ghost town but that is what makes this particular community fascinating. The village of Johnsonville can be found within East Haddam in eastern Connecticut. It is a 52-acre town that was once a thriving community filled with twine mills.

Read full story
7 comments
Wilmington, DE

This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan

Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
19 comments
Clearfield, PA

This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Read full story
16 comments
Linn Creek, MO

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

Read full story
33 comments
Baltimore, MD

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy