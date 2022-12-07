Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.

Photo by Allison Devin/Unsplash

The Decorator’s Warehouse is a spacious emporium filled to the brim with Christmas and holiday decor. It is known as the largest Christmas shop in the entire state of Texas and features over 60,000 square feet of space including over 130 styles of pre-lit trees and 25 large themed rooms.

The store was opened back in 1989 by David and Kathy Hanson who firmly believe there is no such thing as "too much" when it comes to decorating for the holidays.

Photo by John Longoria/Unsplash

Inside the store, you'll find many different themed areas that cater to different tastes. If you prefer to keep things classic and traditional, there's a section for that. But, if you'd rather deck your house out with whimsical, colorful, and unique holiday decorations, there's a section for that too.

This magical destination sells everything from unique ornaments, to festive candles, intricate nutcrackers, gifts, and specialty wreaths.

The Decorator's Warehouse is undeniably a fun store to explore and you could easily spend hours wandering through this sea of seemingly endless decorations.

Photo by Gary Craydon/Unsplash

Highlights include a collection of beautifully lit Christmas trees up to 14 feet tall and a charming restaurant located inside that sells festive treats and hot cocoa.

Decorator's Warehouse is open every day of the week from 10 am until 6 pm and 11 am until 6 pm on Sundays. To learn more about this wonderful store, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 3708 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76013.