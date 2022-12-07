The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List Worthy

Virginia is home to many old-fashioned general stores. Typically found in the middle of nowhere along quiet country roads and filled with homemade food, gifts, and vintage memorabilia, these community staples are relics of a bygone era.

Visiting these cozy shops is always a nostalgic trip back in time and the massive general store we'll be discussing in this article is no exception.

Photo by Battlefield General Store/Unsplash

The Battlefield Country Store can be found in Fredericksburg and it is a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

This sprawling store is filled with aisles of groceries, a deli, a bakery, and their infamous ice cream and espresso bar that's whipping up the most festive holiday milkshakes that you are definitely going to want to try.

Photo by Erin Staples/Unsplash

Expect the unexpected when you order these treats. Battlefield's milkshakes are of epic proportions and come topped with incredible desserts like freshly baked cake, gingerbread cookies, marshmallows, and candy.

Their milkshake specials change weekly so be sure to check out their official Instagram page here to see what will be featured.

This week you can expect a bright purple "snowberry" shake that is a blueberry butter cheesecake milkshake topped with a giant slice of blueberry cobbler white chocolate cheesecake.

And of course, the milkshakes are not the only foods at Battlefield that are over the top. Some other must-try menu items include their massive burgers, espresso coffees topped with ice cream, and their heavenly ham and cheese sandwich served on french toast.

To learn more about The Battlefield Country Store and all the different kinds of food they serve, be sure to visit their Instagram or Facebook page here.

Address: 6150 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.