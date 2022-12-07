Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

Sunburst Ski Area is an incredible winter destination featuring traditional ski slopes, rentals, lessons, and a snow tubing section that is known as being the largest in the entire country.

Sunburst's tubing hill features over 40 chutes and a 90-foot drop along its quarter of a mile slope.

This exhilarating winter adventure will allow guests to speed down the mountain at up to 30 miles per hour.

Photo by Chelsea Detels/Unsplash

Once you reach the bottom you'll be carried to the top of the hill by a conveyor lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

The snow tubing park will open at the end of December. Tickets cost $25 per person for a 120-minute tubing session. The park will be open every day of the week except Mondays and all guests must be at least 42" tall to ride.

To learn more about Sunburst Ski Area and their snow tubing park, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 8355 Prospect Dr, Kewaskum, WI 53040.