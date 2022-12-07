Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Nick D'Agostino/Unsplash

Phipps Conservatory is a botanical garden set in Schenley Park in Pittsburgh. The garden spans 15 acres and features elaborate gardens, exotic plants, and one of the most stunning holiday light shows in the state.

Known as Holiday Magic! this annual event is a winter wonderland of lights.

This year's theme is arctic adventure. Guests can expect to see plenty of topiary creatures, magnificent new displays of holiday trees, meticulously detailed props, and their signature floral delights, that include amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias.

Photo by Emily Thomas/Unsplash

Their outdoor Winter Light Garden is also filled with spectacular highlights that include a tunnel of dazzling lights and trees decked out in lights that will make this nighttime adventure extra magical.

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit and be sure to bring your camera, there are so many amazing photo ops throughout the conservatory.

Photo by Rob Puza/Unsplash

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden will be open from now until Sunday, January 8th from 9:30 am until 10 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for as low as $19.95 per adult and $11.95 per child ages 2 to 18 years old.

To learn more about Phipps Conservatory and their holiday light show, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.