Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee.

While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Maria Hernandez/Unsplash

The Cherokee Caverns are located in Knoxville and are some of the oldest cave systems in the United States.

If you're looking to explore some subterranean beauty look no further than Cherokee's annual Christmas event known as Christmas in the Cave

This unique celebration will allow guests to stroll along the 3 million-year-old cave path filled with stalactites and stalagmites covered in thousands of twinkling Christmas lights complete with enchanting Christmas music playing in the background.

Photo by John Wayne/Unsplash

This event will also feature plenty of kid's activities, vendors that will help you find the perfect holiday gift, visits from Santa Claus and the Grinch himself, and even an appearance by everyone's favorite Christmas Vacation character, Cousin Eddie.

Photo by Jake Vonglio/Unsplash

This year the Christmas in the Cave event will take place the weekend of Friday, December 16th until Sunday, December 18th from 5 pm until 8 pm on Fridays and 3 pm until 8 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. They will cost $12 per person and children ages 4 and under can enter for free.

To learn more about Christmas in the Cave, be sure to visit their official event page here.

Address: 8524 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931.