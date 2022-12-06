This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Delaware. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Delaware that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Casey Klein/Unsplash

Charcoal Pit in Wilmington has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

This charming diner opened back in 1956 and not much has changed here since.

Photo by Hallie Saget/Unsplash

A step inside the Charcoal Pit is sure to take you back in time. The restaurant's interior features jukeboxes, old-school red leather booths, a checkered tile floor, and vintage signage.

This iconic diner is known statewide as being one of the best and most nostalgic. Over the years, the Charcoal Pit has gone on to win countless awards for its delicious burgers and ice cream.

In addition to this, some of their other most popular menu items include their milkshakes, cheesesteaks, scrapple, and the classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Even President Biden has been known to frequent the iconic Charcoal Pit diner.

Photo by Olivia Broad/Unsplash

If you're a comfort food lover, you're gonna want to check out this incredible Delaware landmark. Charcoal Pit is open 7 days a week from 11 am until 10 pm. The diner closes at 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. To learn more about the Charcoal Pit and to see some of their menu items, be sure to check out their official Facebook and Instagram.

Address: 2600 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.