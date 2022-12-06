The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-See

If you find yourself in some of Connecticut's coastal communities this winter you're definitely going to want to check out the small town of Stonington.

Located in New London county along the border of Rhode Island, this small community is home to under 1,000 residents but its quaint and quiet streets boast plenty of historic charm.

Best described as a waterfront community with a Colonial vibe, Stonington is home to beaches, mom and pop owned stores, gorgeous homes, and one of the most unique Christmas trees in the entire state.

Photo by Aaron Daniels/Unsplash

Stonington really likes to go all out for the holidays and this year has been no exception. As you walk through Main Street, you'll notice a smattering of beautifully decorated shops and windows.

As you approach the Stonington dock area, you'll come across the town's incredible Christmas tree. This 35-foot tall tree is lit by more than 1,000 lights and looks pretty magical, especially at nighttime.

What makes this tree so unique is the fact that it is decorated with buoys and lobster traps.

Known as the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, this architectural masterpiece contains 420 lobster traps and 420 buoy ornaments.

Each buoy has been sponsored by a local business. Some were painted by local children and some were painted by local artists. Many of the professionally-painted buoys will be available for purchase after the holidays.

Photo by Amy Silver/Unsplash

If you're looking for a true New England Christmas experience, head down to Stonington this month where you can explore their charming downtown area, eat some lobster, and check out this unique tree.

The Lobster Trap Tree is open to the public and will be on display until January 15th.

To learn more, be sure to visit the tree's official site here.

Address: 1 High St, Stonington, CT 06378.