Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.

In Ohio, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Brandon Gnecco/Unsplash

Mad River Mountain is known as Ohio's largest ski resort that spans 144 acres and features an elevation of 1,460 feet with a vertical drop of 300 ft. It will reopen this winter for its 60th season and is a must-visit destination if you're looking for an exciting winter activity.

Their snow tubing park is the largest in the state and is an exhilarating adventure that allows guests to glide down the 1,000-foot hill with speeds of up to 30 mph.

This snow tubing park features 10 lanes so you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

Photo by Eddie O'Neil/Unsplash

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a magic carpet lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

Tickets are for 2-hour sessions and pricing for the 2022-23 season is $34 per person, per two-hour session.

The snow tubing park is set to open on December 30th and from then on it will be open Thursday through Sunday. To learn more, you can check Mad Mountain's official site here.

Address: 1000 Snow Valley Rd, Zanesfield, OH 43360.